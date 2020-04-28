HOLDREGE — With 42 new cases of COVID-19 reported Monday by Two Rivers Public Health Department, there are now 503 cases in the seven-county Two Rivers region.
There were 35 new cases in Dawson County, six new cases in Buffalo County and one in Phelps County.
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 392
- Buffalo County – 94
- Gosper County – 8
- Kearney County – 4
- Franklin County –3
- Phelps County – 2
- Harlan County – 0
Monday’s total of 42 new cases is more than three times as many as the 12 cases, all in Dawson County, that Two Rivers reported Sunday.
However, it is slightly lower than the 53 new cases Saturday and 53 new cases Friday announced by Two Rivers. Of those — 41 of Saturday’s cases and 47 of Friday’s — were in Dawson County. Buffalo County had 12 newly confirmed cases Saturday and four on Friday.
As of 8 p.m. Monday, Nebraska had 3,358 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Dawson County’s 307 cases are the fourth highest in Nebraska, behind Hall County’s 908 cases. Douglas County’s 476 cases and Dakota County’s 459. Buffalo County has slipped from sixth to ninth in Nebraska.
Kearney Regional Medical Center is caring for five hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Monday’s statistics were not available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.