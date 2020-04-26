HOLDREGE — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, increasing the total to 449 in the seven-county region.
The cases include 12 new confirmed cases in Buffalo County. and 41 in Dawson County.
Total cases to date, in order of the number of cases, in the district’s seven counties are:
- Dawson County – 345
- Buffalo County – 88
- Gosper County – 8
- Kearney County – 4
- Franklin County –3
- Phelps County – 1
- Harlan County – 0
A significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in grocery stores, pharmacies and other places where other social distancing is difficult to maintain, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
Testing is available to the public at the discretion of health care providers. For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has a statewide COVID-19 information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.