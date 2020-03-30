HOLDREGE — A case of COVID-19 was identified Monday in Buffalo County by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The individual is a female in her 60s. She is currently self-isolating at home.
Two Rivers Public Health Department is conducting further investigation at this time.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including adults over 65 and people with chronic medical issues such as heart disease, diabetes or who are being treated for cancer.
The Two Rivers district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.