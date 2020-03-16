HOLDREGE —Two River Public Health Department information, as of 8 p.m. Sunday regarding COVID-19 in Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, and Phelps counties:

- Total number of cases - 0

- Confirmed - 0

- Presumptive Positive - 0

Nebraska case information:

- Total number of cases: 18

- Confirmed: 3 (cases that tested positive at state level and CDC)

- Presumptive positive: 15 (COVID-19 cases that tested positive only at the state level)

- Cases undergoing further testing at Nebraska Public Health Lab: 33

- Cases that tested negative: 170