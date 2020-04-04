HOLDREGE — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported on Friday four additional cases of COVID-19 in Buffalo County. Three cases are women — one in her 20s, and two in their 40s. The fourth is a man in his 60s. All are isolating at home.
Two Rivers will begin daily press releases starting today (Saturday) to inform the district of the number of cases. Counties in the district include Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.
The state reported its sixth COVID-19 death Friday. The Gage County woman in her 90s had underlying health conditions, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
DHHS is making daily updates via its new Data Dashboard at its website, dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus. The department also has a statewide COVID-19 information line. Call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.