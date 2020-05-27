KEARNEY — For the first time since it began reporting March 20, Two Rivers Public Health Department reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the seven-county district it serves.
Case totals remained at 1,047 for the area, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported nine new cases in this region, including six in Dawson County and three in Buffalo County. That brings DHHS case totals to 826 in Dawson County and 145 in Buffalo County.
DHHS reported no increases in cases in the region’s five other counties. Those numbers remain at six in Franklin County, 13 in Gosper County, 12 in Kearney County and 20 in Phelps County. Harlan County has had no confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Two Rivers has a new dashboard on its website, trphd.org, providing detailed information about numbers, disparities and other information on COVID-19.