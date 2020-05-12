KEARNEY – Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported at noon today (Tuesday) by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 879 cases in its seven-county region.
New confirmed cases include four in Dawson County, and one each in Kearney and Phelps counties.
Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties, according to Two Rivers, are:
- Dawson County – 724
- Buffalo County– 116
- Phelps County- 14
- Gosper County– 10
- Franklin County- 7
- Kearney County– 8
- Harlan County– 0
Total number of cases in Nebraska as of 5:45 p.m. Monday was 8,572, with 100 deaths in the state, according to the DHHS.
For more information, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154 or visit trphd.org.
The public can also call the DHHS COVID-19 hotline at 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, or visit dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus