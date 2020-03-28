HOLDREGE — Two travel-related cases of COVID-19 were identified Saturday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The cases are a woman in her 50s from Gosper County and a woman in her 30s from Buffalo County.
Both women are self-isolating at home. Two Rivers is investigating contacts associated with these individuals.
People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call their primary care provider to be screened over the phone.
Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 including adults over 65 and people with chronic medical issues such as heart disease, diabetes or who are being treated for cancer.
The Two Rivers district includes Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.