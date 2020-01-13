KEARNEY — No injuries were reported in two early morning structure fires today in Kearney and Wilcox.
At 2:41 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to Prairie View Apartments, 211 E. Eighth St. building D, for a structure fire. When they arrived firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the bedroom window of a garden level apartment. Firefighters entered the apartment and extinguished the fire and vented the structure, said a KVFD news release.
The occupant, Nicole Cervantes, safely evacuated the apartment before firefighters arrived.
Damage was limited to the apartment, however, there was smoke damage to other apartments.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The Nebraska Fire Marshal is investigating. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist the apartment residents.
Firefighters estimated damage at $15,000, the release said.
At 5:57 a.m. the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department responded to an attic fire in a two-story house, 203 N. Briggs St. The fire was contained to the attic, WVFD Chief Steve Borgman said, and was started by wiring.
The fire was under control in 30 minutes.
Three adults were living in the house at the time and will have to relocate until power can be restored to the house.
