ALMA — Two suspects in a Harlan County armed robbery were sentenced Friday to six to eight years in prison.
According to court records, Davontay Wilcox, 23, and Brock Teel, 30, both of Kearney, were sentenced by Harlan County District Court Judge Terri Harder at the Harlan County Courthouse in Alma for felony burglary. Wilcox will receive 166 days credit and Teel will receive 332 days credit off their prison sentences at the Nebraska Department of Corrections for already serving those days in county jail.
Harder issued a bench warrant Friday for Rylie Bryson, 19, of Kearney, who was scheduled to appear in court but did not make an appearance. An additional $25,000 was attached to Bryson’s bond of $50,000. Bryson had pleaded not guilty to four felonies: use of a firearm to commit a felony, robbery, burglary, terroristic threats and two misdemeanors of third-degree assault and criminal mischief. She had posted $5,000 of the $50,000 bond.
Wilcox, Teel and Bryson, along with Damecius Grigsby, 24, and Jake George, 23, were accused of robbing an elderly couple at gunpoint as they laid in their bed at 7:30 a.m. March 11.
The suspects forced their way into the couple’s house along Highway 136 between Oxford and Orleans, and they confronted the couple. One warning shot from a .22-caliber rifle was fired at the couple, said Chris Becker, Harlan County sheriff in a March interview with the Hub. No injuries were reported.
The suspects took approximately $1,000 in cash and collectible coins, Becker said. One of the victim’s cellphones also was stolen, but it was recovered later in Alma.
In January, George of Kearney was sentenced to eight to 10 years in prison for felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief. George was sentenced last month in Buffalo County District Court to two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance to be served at the same with his Harlan County prison sentence. He started his prison sentence on Jan. 14.
George also is awaiting a hearing in Buffalo County District Court for allegedly selling ecstasy, marijuana and concentrated cannabis within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran School, 2421 Ave. C., in Kearney. He pleaded not guilty to the three felony drug charges in December.
Grigsby of Kearney was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison in January for felony robbery, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of up to $500 and misdemeanor criminal mischief.