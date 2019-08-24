GRAND ISLAND — Farm organization leaders and state and federal officials didn’t have a lot of good news to share at Friday’s disaster-themed roundtable hosted by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer on opening day of the 150th annual Nebraska State Fair.
She was joined at the head off the table by Gov. Pete Rickets and 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith.
Speakers praised the disaster response from local, state and federal officials, but they mostly described cattle and crop losses, and damages to houses, businesses and infrastructures that will take years and many millions of dollars to repair.
One positive moment came near the end of the discussion when a U.S. Department of Agriculture official said he had permission from Washington to announce that USDA’s Risk Management Agency confirmed that crop losses in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming due to the July 17 irrigation system tunnel collapse will be covered by crop insurance.
There was applause and a shout of “wonderful, beautiful” from Bob Busch, a Mitchell farmer affected by the damaged surface water irrigation system on the North Platte River and representative of the Nebraska Sugarbeet Producers.
Fischer noted that members of the Nebraska and Wyoming congressional delegations had sent a letter earlier this week to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asking for a “prompt determination” on the insurance issue.
Nebraska and Wyoming Farm Bureaus sent similar letters.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Steve Nelson of Axtell said on Thursday that without insurance payments, crop losses from the lack of irrigation in the middle of a crop season will be “insurmountable” for some Panhandle farmers.
The collapse of one of three tunnels on the Gering-Fort Laramie Canal cut off irrigation service to approximately 107,000 crop acres in the two states, Busch said earlier in the roundtable conversation.
A decision on insurance coverage and getting federal funds for a permanent fix of the more than 100-year-old canal were his main issues. He said the funding issue is particularly urgent because a plan to use a liner pipe in the existing structure depends on ordering and receiving that pipe from Turkey.
“This year is over ... we usually shut our water off by the 15th of September,” Busch said. “We’ve got to be able to deliver water by May 2020.”
He told Fischer, Smith and Ricketts that a huge concern is getting federal Bureau of Reclamation money committed to the tunnel project, which is estimated to cost $30 million.
“The Bureau of Reclamation has been absent without leave,” Busch said, with Bureau of Reclamation officials visiting the site only a couple of times. “... We have had no reports from them at all, and they own that structure.”
Ricketts had opened the roundtable by describing 2019 weather events, including ongoing flooding, as the “most widespread natural disaster in the state’s history.”
“There’s probably something every year, but it’s confined (to certain areas),” Nelson said. “... This has affected nearly every county in Nebraska in some way. This is historic.”
It already was a difficult time for Nebraska farmers, he added, because of tight profit margins.
Roads and farmland
Harlan County Farm Service Agency committee member Travis Woollen of Alma said there was damage to roads and bridges in his area from rain events in October, March, May and July that will require multiple years to repair. “Some of this damage is getting progressively worse,” Woollen said.
“The road going by my house was just repaired last week. It was taken out in March, repaired in April and taken out again in May,” he said. “It would have been taken out again in July, but they never got around to repairing it again.”
Cherry County Commissioner Tanya Storer of Whitman said at least half of her county’s roads are in minimum maintenance condition, including some arterials, and the county already has spent double the budgeted amounts spent on roads.
Parts of the Sandhills also have had more than double the annual rainfall in 2019, which has caused high groundwater problems for roads and ranches. Storer said that because so many hay acres are subirrigated, there will be losses in production and quality from too much water.
Crop field issues also are a problem, Woollen said, because some temporary fixes were made between rain events just to get spring crops planted.
“I don’t know that we’ll know what’s out there until after harvest,” he said. “... Temporary work was done as having fixed the problem and that wasn’t the case.”
He added that some landowners have had to hold off on repairs because so many contractors still are working on roads.
Woollen was among the speakers who told Fischer and Smith there are concerns about delays associated with required reviews of potential historical preservation and Native American issues in accessing USDA’s Environmental Conservation Program for funds to make field repairs.
Cattle and communities
Nebraska Cattlemen President Mike Drinnin of Columbus said cattle producers are worried about ongoing tight profit margins and possible short hay supplies in some parts of the state going into winter.
There were large cow-calf losses for producers along flooded rivers in March and some feedlots still can’t meet permit requirements for flooded waste-management systems. Drinnin said state Department of Environmental Quality officials have been good in working with feedlot managers on that issue.
Ongoing flooding also has been disastrous in many communities, said Curt Rohrich of Wood River, representing the Nebraska Corn Board at Friday’s roundtable.
“We worked our tails off to keep all of the (river) water out of our house,” he said, by building a dike around it. But the floodwaters still caused “tremendous erosion” in his fields.
Rohrich believes cooperative efforts reflected in a Thursday meeting in Wood River that brought together people from communities along the river, and representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources and the Central Platte Natural Resources District are good first steps toward being better prepared for future natural disasters. (See the Kearney Hub story published Friday by Enterprise Editor Mike Konz at www.kearneyhub.com)
“Most of us farmers would like to fix it before things happen,” he said.
Rohrich also worries about the toll from stress the 2019 disasters have taken on Nebraska ag producers. “There is mental illness going on ... with bankers banging on their doors and they don’t know where to turn,” he said.