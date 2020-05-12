KEARNEY — Since 2015, the HelpCare Clinic at 3015 A Ave. has provided medical care to those who are underinsured or who have no insurance.
Now people who have lost their jobs and their health insurance in the COVID-19 pandemic are heading to the clinic, too.
As of May 1, the clinic has been tracking the number of people coming in for the first time because of job and insurance loss, according to Becky Kraenow, the clinic’s executive director. No numbers have been released yet, but the clinic is working hard to help this new group.
“A lot of patients have lost employer-sponsored health insurance, and a lot of them come to us uninsured. A lot of people had a primary care provider to help manage chronic conditions and get medications right, but suddenly, they’ve lost their jobs and insurance, and there are no programs they easily fit into,” Kraenow said.
None will get employer-provided health insurance until they find a new job, but that could be problematic, too. “That depends on how the economy bounces back. We are preparing to serve this population. That’s what we’re here for. We’re a safety net clinic to serve people who fall into hard times,” she said.
The clinic’s staff has been affected, too.
Prior to COVID-19, the HelpCare Clinic had five or six medical practitioners, 10 to 12 nurses, one to two lab technicians and several volunteer receptions. Now that staff has been whittled down to two or three medical practitioners, two or three nurses and one lab technician. The clinic depends heavily on volunteers, but many volunteers fall into high-risk categories and are staying home right now.
Missing, too, are receptionists.
Kraenow said students from the University of Nebraska at Kearney often served as receptionists as part of college service projects, but most students left campus when classes went online this semester.
“That threw us for a loop. We’re just filling in with staff. We’d love someone with experience to help us out,” Kraenow said. “Everyone is facing challenges these days, but it’s been our goal for the last four to five weeks to best use the volunteers and staff that we have, and keep them safe and healthy.”
The clinic is not testing for or treating COVID-19. Hospitals are doing that, she said. Instead, the clinic is working with people who have diabetes, hypertension and other chronic medical conditions to help them get healthy and stay out of the ER and hospitals.
To deal with the rising demand, the clinic has put off routine care such as annual physicals until summer. Much of the paperwork required before patients are seen is being done online. The clinic also is gathering information from patients over the phone. Clinic doors are locked and opened only to patients with appointments.
Kraenow said many people who need or want to come in are afraid to do so right now, preferring to stay in to minimize chances of catching the virus.
She has financial concerns, too.
“We know COVID-19 will have a huge economic impact,” she said, but she does not know how nonprofits will be affected. HelpCare’s primary fundraisers, the Holiday Home Tour and Give Where You Live, take place in December. They have been successful in recent years, but she cannot predict Kearney’s economic landscape seven months from now.
The clinic’s annual budget is about $200,000. Every dollar the clinic spends is matched by nearly $1 in volunteer support. The HelpCare Clinic’s fifth anniversary passed quietly April 30. Its planned celebration was put on the shelf due to COVID-19.
“We will try to continue to serve our new patients and get through all of this, however long it may last,” Kraenow said.
“When we opened in 2015, we were a documented community need. I hope that now we can continue to meet those needs even as those needs change in times like this. I hope people think of us, and pray for us.”