KEARNEY — The Union Pacific Railroad announces that weather permitting the Fifth Avenue Railroad Crossing will be closed to vehicular traffic from 9 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The purpose of the closures is for railroad track replacement. Residents will need to alter their route during this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.