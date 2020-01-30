KEARNEY — United Way of the Kearney Area again will host five Dine Out to Help Out events at local restaurants to raise money for its 2020 campaign.
Teams of volunteers will help wait tables and compete good-naturedly to see who can bring in the most tips. All tips will be donated to United Way.
The event will run 5:30-8 p.m. at every location. The schedule is:
- Feb. 4: Hy-Vee Market Grille at Hy-Vee, 5212 Third Ave.
- Feb. 11: Cunningham’s on the Lake, 610 Talmadge Road.
- Feb. 18: Old Chicago, 115 Second Ave.
- Feb. 24: Skeeter Barnes, 516 S. Second Ave. Members of the Tri-City Storm hockey team will assist.
- Feb. 25: Cunningham’s on the Bricks, 15 W. 23rd St.
The public is invited to eat out, support UWKA and learn about its 20 affiliated agencies in six area counties.
For more information, visit www.uwka.org, or follow us on Facebook.