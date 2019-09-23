KEARNEY — The United Way of the Kearney Area will launch its 2019 campaign 5-7 p.m. Thursday at CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.
This year’s theme is “Soaring United,” which aligns with campaign sponsor Royal Engineered Composites of Minden.
The goal is $450,000, slightly higher than the $446,509 raised in the 2018 campaign.
The public is welcome to attend the kickoff. Enter through the hospital’s Emergency Room entrance and take the elevator to the second floor.
The funds raised will help fund 20 partner agencies that serve families and individuals in Buffalo, Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps and Custer counties.
Nikki Erickson, executive director of the UWKA, said the Thursday event will help businesses carry the “Soaring United” message throughout the community. Businesses began their employee campaigns earlier this month.
“We’re very thankful for Royal Engineered Composites’ leadership in the campaign,” Erickson said. “It uniquely supports our mission of building a stronger community by uniting people who care with people who need.”
Brett Miller, the company’s marketing manager, said, “Royal Engineered Composites is proud to be the 2019 campaign sponsor.” The “Soaring United” theme was created in association with the company’s sponsorship. REC is a fully integrated manufacturer of advanced composite structures for the aerospace community.
Erickson said a donation of $2 a week can purchase 526 pounds of food for hungry families each year. A donation of $5 a week purchases four scholarships for recreational activities and $20 a week can provide rent or utility assistance for 10 families.
A new donor incentive this year is “Giving is the Ticket.” Names of all donors will be put in a drawing to win tickets worth various prizes at United Way’s annual meeting in March when the campaign wraps up. Tickets will be revealed throughout the campaign on the UWKA Facebook page. First to be revealed is two tickets for a hot air balloon ride.
Also planned early next year are the popular Dining Out events, where volunteers wait tables at various restaurants and compete to see who can amass the most tips. All tips go to United Way.
Businesses that do not have UWKA business or employee campaigns will be contacted during a blitz in late October.
To learn more about United Way or to make a donation, visit uwka.org.
