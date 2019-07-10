KEARNEY – United Way of the Kearney Area has set up a Disaster Recovery Fund to help those who have suffered any kind of loss following the devastating flooding.
United Way's partner agencies are also taking action by helping those in need. If anyone needs assistance getting in contact with these agencies, or others, they can call our office at (308) 237-6840 or stop by at 4009 6th Ave. Ste. 19. Our staff will be glad to help in any way we can.
Donations can be made through the UWKA website www.uwka.org. Donors have the option to designate the city, area, or county they would like to help. Donors may also call or stop by the UWKA office, 4009 6th Ave., to get assistance in donating.