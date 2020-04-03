LINCOLN — Information about education programs and resources are available from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension’s Learning Child team for adults who care for children and older youths who have questions about what to do before, during and after emergency events.
Extension’s Learning Child and 4-H Youth Development teams have developed a one-page handout listing all of those resources at unl.box.com/v/2020ChildrenYouthSD. It’s available in English and Spanish.
Some examples include:
Helping Children Cope — Suggestions and Strategies
The most important way to support children and older youths is to talk, comfort and reassure them they are loved and supported. Using children’s literature in an interactive way can help children heal.
The Learning Child team has identified books to support children’s coping and understanding of their feelings after experiencing a major stress event, disaster, loss and/or grief.
Free storybook reading guides accompanying the books suggests activities and questions to help children connect with the experiences of the characters in the books.
Find this information at child.unl.edu/read4resilience.
Coping information
Another handout lists videos, classes and activities for young children (birth to age 8) and school-age children. The website at child.unl.edu/helping-children-cope has resources to help children cope with and understand their feelings.
Online Professional Development — Child Care Providers
The Learning Child team also provides automatically approved in-service hours with research-based information from Nebraska Extension. At child.unl.edu/pd, there is information and strategies on how to support the early growth and development of young children.
A Beautiful Day — Virtual Early Childhood Space
A Beautiful Day is a virtual early childhood space designed to connect with children and families in Nebraska and across the world. It offers a way to share ideas, foster learning and play, and support caregivers experiencing physical distancing.
More videos are being created and added regularly.
The idea is inspired by Fred Rogers, who said, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”
Learn more, including the range of collaborators involved, at cehs.unl.edu/abeautifulday.
Stay Connected as a Family — Celebrate Your Strengths
To care for your family and others, you first must take care of yourself.
Find resources for family support and mental health for adults and families at go.unl.edu/family-connection.
For more information about all these resources, contact Learning Child Extension Educator Lynn DeVries at ldevries6@unl.edu, based in Adams County, or send an email to TLC@unl.edu.