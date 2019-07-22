KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney will confer degrees for 182 graduate and undergraduate students during commencement exercises 10 a.m. Friday (July 26) at the Health and Sports Center on campus.
Longtime music educator and choral director David Bauer will deliver the commencement address.
A Kansas native, Bauer spent 35 years as a professor of music and director of choirs at UNK before retiring in May. He traveled extensively in Europe and South America with the UNK choirs and Nebraska Honor Choir, and he continues to direct Kearney First United Methodist Church’s Chancel Choir and the Platte River Singers, a 75-voice community choir he founded in 2013.
An active adjudicator and guest conductor for festivals and honor choirs across the Midwest, Bauer worked with numerous high school choirs in the Kearney area and organized an All-State Choral Camp each summer.
He earned a Bachelor of Music Education from Fort Hays State University, Master of Music Education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory of Music and Dance and Doctor of Education from Arizona State University, where he studied conducting with Douglas McEwen.
Bauer and his wife, Ann, have five children, three of whom attended UNK and joined their father’s choirs, 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
JoAnna Cordova of Kearney will give the graduate reflection. She will graduate from UNK with a Master of Science in Education in curriculum and instruction-early childhood education.
Cordova, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from UNK in 1999, has served as director of UNK’s Child Development Center since August 2002. She’ll leave that position next month to become the district preschool teacher at Wood River Rural Schools.
Susan Fritz, interim president-elect and executive vice president and provost at the University of Nebraska, will also address the graduates. Degrees will be conferred by UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen.
Logan Hansen, a 2018 graduate of UNK, will perform the national anthem.
Doors to the Health and Sports Center open at 8:30 a.m., and the procession begins at 9:45 a.m. Parking in the lots west and north of the Health and Sports Center is encouraged. Visitors with handicap parking permits can park east of the Health and Sports Center, where there is also a drop-off area for visitors transporting a handicapped person. Attendees with wheelchairs can utilize the corner seating sections on the main floor or use the elevator in the northeast corner of the building to access a designated section on the arena floor.
Because of ongoing construction, traffic is limited to one lane in each direction on U.S. Highway 30 along the southeast edge of campus. Construction also restricts access to campus from Highway 30 in that area. Additionally, 19th Avenue between Highway 30 and University Drive is no longer a through street.
For those unable to attend in person, UNK commencement ceremonies are livestreamed at www.unk.edu.