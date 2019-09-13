KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Business and Technology is throwing a back-to-school party 4-7 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 17) on the lawn outside West Center.
The picnic, supported by First National Bank, includes free hamburgers, hot dogs and chips, a DJ, cornhole, Spikeball, washer toss and other yard games, plus plenty of prizes for UNK students.
“It’s a tailgate without the football game,” said Tim Jares, the college’s dean.
Jares, who joined UNK in July, wants everyone on campus and across Kearney to know about the College of Business and Technology and what’s happening there.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
To get the ball rolling, he decided to invite all UNK students, faculty and staff, as well as community members, to West Center so they can network with College of Business and Technology representatives in a laid-back setting and learn more about everything the college offers.
“I think it’s important that faculty and students connect as a community,” said Jares, who wants to see more people and energy on the west side of campus, where many of his college’s programs and offices are located.
During Tuesday’s event, UNK students can explore various academic programs and career options by visiting tables representing different student organizations within the college. Students who stop by all nine tables will be eligible to win one of several prizes, including a Google Home smart speaker and voice assistant, Google Chromecast streaming device, Keurig machine and lunch with the dean.
The social gathering is also an opportunity for faculty and staff from different departments to get together and discuss ideas, potentially leading to interdisciplinary projects down the line, or meet with business partners from the community.
“We just want people to have a good time,” said Jares, who hopes the event turns into an annual occurrence.
“Next year, I’d really like the student clubs to take it over,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.