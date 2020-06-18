KEARNEY — As universities across the country brace for a potential enrollment hit this fall, University at Nebraska at Kearney preliminary numbers show the student population could hold steady.
Looking at the number of incoming first-year, transfer, graduate and online students, Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Marketing Kelly Bartling said that “in this unprecedented era that we’re in, actually the numbers look really good.”
All those students just need to show up in August, another factor that’s a bit harder to predict.
Until the first week in September, UNK won’t be completely sure about where their enrollment stands. However, UNK, and the greater Kearney community, see some signs to be optimistic.
Transfer applications are up 15 percent compared to last year and nonresident applications are up 12.8 percent. These application figures are not the same as enrollment numbers, but the numbers are indications that more students may be considering UNK.
Bartling said that since UNK started offering in-state tuition rates to students living in Colorado and Kansas in fall 2018, the university has started to see those application numbers “inching up,” especially among residents of Colorado.
The number of fully admitted students also is up 1 percent compared to last year.
International applications are down about 40 percent compared to last year, though. According to 2019’s fall head count enrollment, 449 of UNK’s total 6,279 students were from outside of the United States.
“We’re understanding that our international student audience is going to be smaller. We’re predicting that our transfer student number is going to be up and that our nonresident student number is going to be up, as well,” Bartling said. “What that means for the bottom line, it’s still too soon to say, but we’re still optimistic at this point.”
Some of the optimism seems to come from successful strategies UNK and the University of Nebraska system deployed earlier this spring.
Bartling said a large factor in college choice right now is affordability with many students and their families having been negatively affected by the economic fallout of the pandemic.
“We know that our ... families and the students themselves have lost jobs,” Bartling said. “They will continue to be struggling financially because of COVID and the associated impacts on businesses and the farm economy, and we understand that students are struggling with those decisions.”
NU President Ted Carter took a step toward ensuring affordability when he announced the Nebraska Promise program, which covers tuition costs for students who have a family income of $60,000 or less.
After Carter’s announcement in late April, Bartling said UNK received 100 applications that following weekend.
Carter also has announced that NU will be decreasing the price per credit hour for online tuition and that in the next two academic years, 2021-22 and 2022-23, tuition rates will hold steady.
“All of that is making students and their families aware of all of the opportunities and options available for them to be able to afford UNK and see UNK as their key to a successful future,” Bartling said. “So, pretty much every lever we could think of to trigger increased demand and enhanced affordability, we’ve pulled, with an eye toward making sure that we’re doing whatever we can to maximize our enrollment for fall.”
In addition to affordability, UNK has tried to market to those who have health concerns.
This spring, UNK began offering single rooms to all students next semester and to accommodate those who might have health concerns about sharing a room or who simply prefer their own space. Carter said in April that NU intends to hold in-person classes in the fall.
UNK also started the Loper One program, which allows first-year students to take a semester entirely online, including special access mentoring and other features to help ensure academic success.
Some students also seem to be making the decision to stay closer to home this year, Bartling said.
“I see safety and being close to home as critical thought processes that are occurring with those students and their families,” she explained.
Living at home is another way students can save money while attending college by forgoing room and board costs.
Not only is budgeting a concern for families right now, it’s also a concern for the university.
Simply speaking, UNK makes more money if more students enroll and pay for tuition, housing and related fees; however, the university’s other sources of funding also hinge on how many students are studying there, too.
“When you look at where our additional funding sources are, we receive state funds, we receive some federal funds through student financial aid, and all that is indirectly tied to student head count and credit hour production,” Bartling said.
To set next year’s budget, UNK has to project its enrollment. If they overestimate the number of students, the budget would have to be corrected during the fiscal year, which means costs would need to be cut.
As the university crafts its budget for the upcoming fiscal year, Bartling said UNK will count on flat enrollment numbers with no increase or decrease compared to last year.
UNK maintaining enrollment also helps the local economy, she noted.
“The more students we have here, the more families we have coming to visit them, to watch them at Loper games ... All that has ripple effects on the economy,” Bartling explained.
She added that strong enrollment at UNK is good for everyone in the community, which can help make sure enrollment stays strong: “If business people, families, grandparents and others can think about how they can talk about UNK to people they know in order to sell UNK, then that’s what I’m always asking people to do.”
