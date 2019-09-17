KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with an event 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Nebraskan Student Union Ponderosa Room.
Sponsored by the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion, the evening includes food, folkloric Latin American dances performed by Danza, a UNK student organization, and traditional Hispanic and Latino music played by K-Town Sound. There will also be a special exhibit dedicated to leaders who paved the way for Hispanics in the U.S.
The public is invited to attend the free event.
“Hispanic students represent more than 10% of our student body, and it’s our goal to recognize their contributions to UNK and the community,” said Luis Olivas, diversity coordinator in the Office of Student Diversity and Inclusion.
“We believe a celebration of Hispanic heritage is important not only to Hispanic students and community members, but also to those who aren’t acquainted with Hispanic culture and customs so they can learn and celebrate what makes our community and institution great.”
