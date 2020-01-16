Blueprint Nebraska

KEARNEY – An upcoming forum in Kearney will bring together experts, leaders and influencers to identify action steps to support economic development in south-central Nebraska.

Hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the Feb. 14 workshop at the Younes Conference Center will help advance and prioritize information and analysis in the 2019 Blueprint Nebraska report.

There is no charge to attend the event – called Building on the Blueprint: Economic Development in Central Nebraska – but registration is requested by Feb. 10. To register, visit www.unk.edu/blueprint.

“We are all trying to improve Nebraska and our economy. We agree that Blueprint Nebraska’s four themes of people, places, government, and sectors matter to all of us,” said Bree Dority, UNK associate dean of business and technology and an event organizer.

“The power of us all coming together is important and can keep us all moving in the same direction. We need to build on momentum already established.”

A series of expert presentations and breakout conversations will allow attendees to discuss and help prioritize potential initiatives central Nebraskans can pursue to achieve goals described in its report.

“We have a shared interest in the economic and social well-being of greater Nebraska, and UNK has an important role to play as a convener and mobilizer that can make things happen,” said UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen.

Blueprint Nebraska includes business, industry and civic leaders who developed a strategic plan aimed at addressing the state’s economic and workforce challenges. Job creation, population and income growth, and boosting research and development investments are among key goals.

“It is natural that UNK plays a role and keeps conversation flowing,” Dority said. “My hope is we turn around and quickly produce a summary of the key takeaways from the event, including specific action items we central Nebraskans need to do to move forward. Collectively, we should identify the low-hanging fruit so that we can get some quick wins to keep the momentum going.”

Panelists/Feature Speakers for ' Building on the Blueprint: Economic Development in Central Nebraska'

