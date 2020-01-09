KEARNEY – Students from 101 high schools in Nebraska and Kansas will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.
The event, scheduled for Jan. 27, includes 760 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the Festival Band and Honor Band, along with the UNK Wind Ensemble. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the Festival Choir, Honor Choir, Women’s Choir and UNK Choraleers.
Tickets, which include both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.
Clinicians/conductors for the event are:
- Honor Band and UNK Wind Ensemble – Duane Bierman, UNK director of bands
- Festival Band – Gary Davis, retired UNK band director
- Women’s Choir – Amanda Kidder, vocal music teacher at Overton Public Schools
- Festival Choir – Senja Stephens, vocal music teacher at Cozad Public Schools
- Honor Choir and UNK Choraleers – John Petzet, UNK director of choirs
The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.