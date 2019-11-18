KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will host its first Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Drive to benefit the Big Blue Cupboard, Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska Food Bank, Crossroads Mission Avenue, Food Recovery Network, Kearney First United Methodist Church Food Pantry at East Lawn and the Kearney Jubilee Center Food Pantry.
The UNK Dining team will coordinate this event and student volunteers from UNK Athletics and the UNK Student Athlete Advisory Committee will make and distribute the sandwiches. The PB & J Drive will take place 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday or until all the sandwiches are made. UNK Athletics & UNK SAAC will make 3,437 sandwiches.
“The student athletes are excited to partner with UNK Dining to bring this event to life,” Rachael Page, assistant athletic director for Compliance and Student Services, said in a news release. “What a fun and easy way to give back to the local community that supports us so much.”
“UNK fosters an amazing atmosphere of student participation in events that support the community and we hope that this event will grow a little more every year and become an annual tradition on campus,” said Les Bentz, field marketing coordinator for UNK Dining by Sodexo. The Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich Drive is sponsored by Sodexo and Pan-O-Gold. Pan-O-Gold provided a large bread donation and Sodexo provided the remaining ingredients and supplies.
UNK Dining by Sodexo, UNK’s campus dining partner, is new to campus this year. Sodexo is a long-time supporter of hunger-fighting efforts, both through local events and through larger initiatives, such as the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation. The Foundation distributed the equivalent of nearly 3.2 million meals to people in need through Sodexo Stop Hunger in FY 2019.
The annual peanut butter and jelly sandwich drive is part of a month-long celebration of World Kindness Day, which was Wednesday. Throughout November, Sodexo partner campuses across the western United States will host similar events to benefit local hunger-fighting organizations.
In 2018, Sodexo dining teams held peanut butter and jelly sandwich drives at 34 campuses across 13 states. More than 1,700 volunteers helped assemble and package nearly 45,741 sandwiches for those in need.
The goal for 2019 is to donate at least 50,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
