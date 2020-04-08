EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first installment in a series of stories about the Buffalo County Healthcare Coalition, a 15-member group of hospitals, public safety organizations and community leaders who are making plans to address challenges from the coronavirus.
KEARNEY — Last week when Gov. Pete Ricketts announced an agreement between the state and the University of Nebraska system to provide quarantine housing, it touched off a flurry of activity at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
UNK officials now are preparing space for the COVID-19 victims that health officials say will need to be monitored and isolated until test results are known.
Preparations are intricate and complex and include a long list of details, said Todd Gottula, UNK’s senior director of marketing and communications.
The agreement between the state and NU will provide about 2,100 beds with food and janitorial services.
“The state and the federal government will cover the costs of these beds,” Ricketts said.
As UNK tends to the numerous logistical issues of providing quarantine housing, some Kearney hotels already are gaining experience because they’re providing lodging for health professionals, first responders and law enforcement officers whose work could expose them to people infected with COVID-19.
“We do have alternate accommodations for police who simply want to avoid any unnecessary exposure for their families,” Kearney Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said about his officers currently housed in one of the Younes Complex hotels in south Kearney.
Waugh declined to say how many Kearney police officers are staying in one of the Younes hotels, but he said some of them opted to stay there “out of an abundance of caution.” None of his officers have been diagnosed with the virus, Waugh stressed.
In addition to KPD officers, the Younes hotel housed the medical professionals and National Guard members who came to Kearney to test for COVID-19 at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center. A total of 162 YRTC staffers were tested after two employees tested positive for the virus.
Accommodations at the Younes Complex also are intended for physicians and other medical professionals who, like some of the KPD officers staying there, want to avoid potentially exposing their families to the virus. Rather than going home they can go to the hotel.
“I would have to give a huge thank you to Paul Younes and his hospitality people for the accommodations they’re making,” Waugh said.
Local efforts also are focusing on assisting people in need of shelter because of economic hardship caused by coronavirus. So far, the efforts are attempting to gauge interest among Kearney motel operators to provide lodging for people in need along with donors — such as local churches and charities — that could help pay for the accommodations.
“The University of Nebraska at Kearney and a number of local agencies are working with the hotels to identify needs of the community and how everybody might fill those needs,” Gottula said.
The housing plan currently has UNK housing quarantine cases, a Younes hotel housing medical professionals, law enforcement and first responders, and other local hotels housing people without places to stay or a way to pay for the lodging.
“UNK isn’t set up to operate as a hotel. At the same time, we’re here to help with whatever needs the community has,” said Denise Zwiener, executive director of Buffalo County Community Health Partners. According to Zwiener, Kearney’s emergency housing — including R.A.F.T. House and Crossroads Rescue Mission — are at capacity, so it’s necessary to locate other options for people needing shelter.
This week Sarah Focke, tourism and convention sales manager for the Kearney Visitors Bureau, was gauging the interest of motel and hotel operators to offer discounts so their empty rooms could be used by people in need. Out of Kearney’s 1,800 hotel and motel rooms, about 15 percent to 20 percent are occupied, Focke estimated.
“Some of the shelters are maxing out, so the need for shelter may increase each week,” Focke said.
Misty Lingle, general manager of AmericInn at 215 W. Talmadge Road in south Kearney, said her overnight rate is about $100, but a steeply discounted rate — “probably about $40 is what I’m talking” — would be possible at her motel.
During the summer, AmericInn opens its indoor pool to non-guests, so working with charities to provide temporary housing seems natural, Lingle said.
“There are people who don’t have any place to go. It’s time to step up and see what you can do to help the community,” she said.
Judi Sickler, executive director of the Kearney Area Community Foundation, said emergency temporary housing is among the issues being addressed by a coalition of relief and social service organizations.
“We were asked to come up with a list of local hotels and special pricing. That will be used in case a person needs it,” Sickler said.
Sickler, Focke and Zwiener are among the community leaders working with the health care coalition to prepare for COVID-19 hardships that could occur in Kearney and Buffalo County. Zwiener has assembled a “playbook” that lists the community’s various charities, social services and other organizations and the assistance they’re able to provide.
“We’re working with hotels ...,” Zwiener said. “We’re encouraging people (in need) to reach out to their faith community because they may have resources to support them.”