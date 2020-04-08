Kearney Starbucks employee Emma Malzacher wears a mask while working the coffee shop’s drive-thru Tuesday afternoon. Employees at all Starbucks stores were required starting Tuesday to wear masks while working, according to Jory Mendes, Starbucks senior manager of corporate communications. “We know the science on COVID-19 and local mandates are changing rapidly and want to ensure that Starbucks partners are ahead of protection guidelines,” he said. If employees don’t have masks, Starbucks has asked that they wear homemade masks, which the store has provided instructions on how to make. Mendes said Starbucks currently is working to provide all its stores nonmedical-grade masks.