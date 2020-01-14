KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney was once again recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the best schools in the country for students pursuing an online graduate degree in education.
UNK tied for 28th place, along with Purdue University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, on U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Online Master’s in Education Programs” list, which included 223 public and private institutions. Only Creighton University, tied for eighth, ranked higher than UNK among Nebraska schools.
“UNK’s College of Education has a long and strong history of preparing educators to meet the needs of Nebraska’s educational workforce,” said interim Dean Grace Mims. “With the college’s online education programs, we’re able to meet these needs across the country and throughout the world, as well.”
“This ranking is really a testament to the care and ongoing efforts of our faculty and staff, as well as the quality and rigor of our programs and classes,” Mims added.
Released today, the U.S. News & World Report rankings focus on areas such as student engagement and satisfaction, academic and career support services, including online learning technologies, faculty credentials and training and student excellence. Graduation and retention rates, class sizes, admissions selectivity, student indebtedness and financial aid also are factored, along with an assessment completed by high-ranking academic officials.
In addition to the overall ranking, UNK is tied for sixth among 37 schools on the list of “Best Online Master’s in Education Programs for Veterans,” reflecting the services and support available to veterans and active military members through UNK’s Military and Veterans Services Office.
“UNK is dedicated to keeping students’ best interests and needs at the center of what we do,” Mims said. “We embrace opportunities for continuous improvement and appreciate the recognition of our innovative, high-quality online instruction.”
There are 1,003 students enrolled in UNK’s online graduate education programs, which help professionals further their careers in fields such as teaching, school administration, student affairs and instructional technology. UNK offers more than 30 master’s or specialist degrees in education through its online and blended programs.
