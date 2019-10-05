KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney will unveil the new $7.8 million LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The Plambeck Center is the first academic building in the University Village footprint and replaces UNK’s Child Development Center and will serve children of UNK students, faculty, staff and families from the Kearney area. In addition to a ribbon cutting ceremony and public tours, UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, University of Nebraska interim President Susan Fritz and LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck will speak.
The center, which is located on the south side of U.S. Highway 30 near Village Flats Residence Hall, features 11 classrooms led by teachers who will provide early education for up to 180 children from infant to age 6, including those with special needs. There are two infant classrooms, three toddler classrooms and six prekindergarten classrooms. Each classroom will host children for reading, writing, art, music, social and physical sciences and physical education, with both indoor and outdoor activities.
The Plambeck Center will train UNK and University of Nebraska Medical Center students who will collaborate in areas such as teacher education, family studies, nursing, physical therapy, social work, communication disorders, fine arts and psychology.
