KEARNEY — Michelle Warren described it as “pestering,” and it worked.
When COVID-19 erupted in this area in March, Warren’s friends who work in clinics around Lexington told her that Spanish speakers were needed to help translate for patients.
Warren, an associate professor of Spanish and chair of the graduate program in Spanish education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the last seven years, was eager to assist.
Warren knew workers at Lexington’s packing plants who were affected by the virus. “This creates for me a very personal investment in doing whatever I can — even if it is not much — to help,” she said.
Since her undergraduate days 30 years ago at UNK, Warren has worked with local Spanish-speaking populations. She has traveled and studied all over the world. So she reached out — or “pestered,” as she called it — to help.
She contacted CHI Health Good Samaritan. She volunteered to help Two Rivers Public Health Department make calls to Spanish-speaking people about test results, and do contact tracing.
In early May, she joined the Bilingual Community Connectors, the volunteer group organized by the Buffalo County Community Partners that advocates for better access in Spanish and other languages about COVID-19 and resulting social, medical and economic needs.
As a BCC volunteer, Warren has translated a BCCP mental health care survey into Spanish that is sent out via email and social media.
She has advocated strongly for Two Rivers and the state DHHS to hire state-approved bilingual interpreters to help communicate with those who do not speak English. That effort was successful.
Warren is also a supporter of the movement that has been holding weekly drive-thru vigils in Lexington to advocate for safe working environments. She praised Gladys (Godinez) Cox, a UNK alumna and friend, who is a staunch advocate for this cause.
“Gladys nudged me to start making phone calls and advocating for availability for multilingual information on a grand scale. That’s what compelled me to start asking questions, and eventually land on the BCC committee,” she said.
Warren is no stranger to reaching out. She shows up when friends and colleagues call her for emergency help in Spanish.
Last summer, when floods swamped central Nebraska, she helped non-English speakers find assistance.
“Until recently, Two Rivers had only English information available and counted on volunteers to relay COVID information to people awaiting test results” she said. Two Rivers now publishes news releases in English, Spanish and Sudanese.
“This work is not only rewarding; it is important. As a community, we need to all stand together to make sure that we all have access to the available information to keep all of our community — particularly the most vulnerable — as healthy and informed as possible,” she said.
Warren called BCCP “a true leader in the community” for its efforts to post accessible COVID-19 information and education in multiple languages on its website. “Their leadership is outstanding,” she said.