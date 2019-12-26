KEARNEY — While my early memories of The World include eating too much popcorn, and getting scolded for resting my feet on the seats in front of me during Saturday matinees, my favorite day at The World Theatre was, ironically, not a day when I went to see a movie.
Though I have seen many, many films at The World, both before and after its marvelous renovation, my best day there was in the fall of 2013 when my friend Dr. Sonja Kropp and I went to meet with Executive Director Bryce Jensen, and now-President of the Board Mark Orr. Our goal — to establish an international film series at the beautifully restored theater, bringing “the world to The World,” a collaboration between the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Modern Languages and the theater.
Since that day, I am proud to say that we have successfully hosted 18 international films at the World — from places like Argentina, Germany, France, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Guatemala, Mexico and other locales. Our topics have ranged from ethnicity, human rights, immigration, refugees and displaced people and gender fluidity.
Forthcoming in spring 2020, the topic will be women activists/women in politics in recognition of the 100-year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Our discussions surrounding the films have included Nebraskans from all walks of life: faculty from political science, history, modern languages, English, social work, biology and communication studies to name a few; plus community members representing their home countries, their gender identities, their convictions and their insights.
Through the years, we have garnered the support of many UNK departments and deans, as well as five years of funding from Humanities Nebraska.
I am thankful for the chance to collaborate, and for the indelible pieces of culture and humanity that The World Theatre gives to Kearney. Without doubt, that first meeting back in the fall of 2013 will always stand out as we embarked on this international journey together.
As we prepare to launch into the next decade, I invite you to reflect on your favorite day at The World, and see if you can find it in you to support The World to the next level.
