KEARNEY — Professor Paul Burger of the University of Nebraska at Kearney will speak at Monday’s meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans.
Burger’s program will be an analysis of the 2018 general election results in Nebraska’s metropolitan counties.
Monday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Niobrara Room at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
The public is invited.
