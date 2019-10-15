KEARNEY — “Nebraska Press Association v. Stuart: In Reference to the First Amendment” will be presented at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Copeland Hall, Room 140.
Presenters will be Carol Lomicky, professor emerita of journalism at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Chuck Salestrom, retired vice president of Mid-Plains Community College in North Platte.
Their focus is the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark decision in the 1976 case from the perspective of former North Platte Telegraph Publisher Keith Blackledge, including the crime — the Oct. 1975 murder of six members of a Sutherland family by Erwin Charles Simants — the case challenging Judge Hugh Stuart’s restrictions on media coverage and the aftermath.
They also will present the program 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at the North Platte Public Library, and Oct. 25 in Lincoln, in the morning at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Journalism and at 7 p.m. as part of the NPA Journalism Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Nebraska Club.
