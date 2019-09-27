KEARNEY — The process of moving students in Greek Life housing to Nester Hall has been pushed back a year, until 2021, a University of Nebraska at Kearney official confirmed today.
Though the original plan was to have students currently housed at University Residence North and South move to renovated spaces in Nester Hall in fall 2020, university leaders are allowing for more time to work with students in Greek Life to develop a suitable housing solution.
“That dialogue needs to continue more before we can make a move,” said Senior Director of Communications and Marketing Todd Gottula. “We need to get every possible situation talked about and do our best to find all the right solutions to everything. Students are being heard.”
The Hub reached out to several members of the Greek Life leadership teams, but did not receive responses by deadline.
Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts
Discussions will include how best to renovate Nester Hall to adapt the space into something suitable for Greek Life. One concern, Gottula said, was creating “chapter rooms” that the fraternities and sororities could use for meetings and social events. Currently, Nester does not have spaces to accommodate that need.
While these discussions will be ongoing, Gottula said that renovating URN and URS is not on the table and the plan is still to eventually move students in those buildings to Nester Hall. Building new housing also is not an option.
Renovating Nester would be much less expensive than renovating URN and URS or building new, and funds for the renovation work would come from strategic reserves.
As previously reported by the Hub, renovating URN and URS would cost the university approximately $32 million. The work would need to include updating HVAC, electrical wiring and other systems in the buildings.
One sorority, Alpha Xi Delta, experienced water issues in URN when a pipe broke and flooded the building with water. The water caused minor damage to the building and forced the sorority members to relocate.
URN and URS are currently safe buildings for students to live in, Gottual confirmed. However, it’s possible other issues with the buildings’ infrastructure could arise in the next two years.
“If those issues continue like what we’ve seen, then we’ll react accordingly,” he said.
Discussions between university leadership and Greek Life leaders will continue throughout the next two years. Gottula said the first couple of discussions have gone well. The university also is working with students currently living in Nester Hall, who now will be able to live in the building an additional year, as they will eventually need to relocate to another residence hall, Gottula said.
In addition to the discussions, university leadership recently gave a tour of Nester Hall for students in Greek Life housing, so they could see the space, some for the first time.
“There’s actually a lot of support from the Greek students for this plan, but at the same time, they have questions and there are some challenges to work through,” Gottula told the Hub. “The talks don’t stop and come back up a year from now. It’s going to be a continued discussion.”
tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com
@TiffanyStoiber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.