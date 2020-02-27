KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Alpha Omicron Pi sorority is hosting a “Strike Out Arthritis” bowling event March 11 at Big Apple Fun Center, 500 W. Fourth St., in Kearney.
The double-elimination tournament is open to the public, with each team consisting of four to six players. Check-in is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., followed by bowling beginning at 6 p.m.
Entry fee is $30 for each UNK team and $40 for each community team. Registration is available online at http://ow.ly/8n8C30qkoyG. The deadline to sign up is 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
The winning team will receive a $150 cash prize, and the bowler with the most strikes will receive a trophy and gift card. Additional prizes can be won through a drawing. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Arthritis Foundation, which is Alpha Omicron Pi’s international philanthropy.
For more information, contact Jessie Daake at 308-293-1608 or phisigmaphilanthropy@gmail.com.