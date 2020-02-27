KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Alpha Phi sorority is hosting its annual Red Dress Poker and Pitch Tournament on March 5 in the Health and Sports Center on campus.
In its 15th year, the event includes a Texas Hold ’em competition for individual players and a 10-point pitch tournament for teams of two. Entry fees are $12 per person for poker and $8 per person for pitch before the event, with costs increasing to $15 and $10 at the door. Pitch players are required to have their own partner.
Tickets can be purchased in advance from any Alpha Phi member or at tables set up inside the Nebraskan Student Union and Health and Sports Center. The sorority will be selling tickets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday at the student union and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2-5 at the Health and Sports Center.
Poker registration begins at 4:30 p.m. March 5, with the tournament kicking off at 5 p.m. Pitch registration is set for 5:30 p.m., followed by the tournament at 6 p.m.
This year’s prizes include a smart TV, Fitbit, AirPods and gym memberships, as well as numerous gift cards from area businesses. Prizes also will be handed out through a drawing, with tickets available for $1 each or six for $5.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Alpha Phi Foundation, which supports women’s heart health education and research. Last year’s tournament raised $10,000 and included more than 200 players from the UNK campus and Kearney-area communities.