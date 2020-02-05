KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Alpha Xi Delta sorority is hosting a bingo event to raise money for Autism Speaks.
The fundraiser is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Feb. 13 in the Ponderosa Room at UNK’s Nebraskan Student Union. It is open to the public.
Attendees can purchase a bingo card for $10 at the door, or $7 in advance by contacting an Alpha Xi Delta member. Each additional bingo card is $3. All cards are good for unlimited rounds.
There will also be a popcorn bar for $3, as well as raffle prizes.
For more information, contact Alpha Xi Delta member Kiersten Lange at 308-530-0657 or langekj2@lopers.unk.edu.
Autism Speaks provides advocacy and support for individuals with autism and their families. The organization conducts outreach activities and sponsors programs researching autism spectrum disorder and related conditions.