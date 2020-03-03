KEARNEY — A University of Nebraska at Kearney student has been convicted of sexually assaulting and false imprisoning a woman at a Kearney house in February 2019.
Miguel A. Guzman, 21, of Grand Island pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to reduced charges of third-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault and second-degree false imprisonment, all misdemeanors. The incident happened Feb. 24, 2019, at 2018 12th Ave.
Guzman originally was charged with felony first-degree sexual assault in the incident.
A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea. Court records detailing the incident are sealed.
“Based on the facts as they evolved, we felt the plea was a fair resolution to guarantee a conviction and ensure justice for the victim,” said Melanie Young, deputy Buffalo County Attorney.
Judge Gerry Jorgensen accepted Guzman’s plea and ordered the Nebraska State Probation Department to do a presentence investigation report, including alcohol and psychological evaluations. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — will help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in April. Guzman faces up to one year in jail on each charge.
The fraternity,
Sigma Lambda Beta, where Guzman was a member, was suspended shortly after the incident. However, the fraternity since has been reinstated, said Todd Gottula, a UNK spokesperson. Guzman is no longer a member of the fraternity, although he remains a UNK student. Top crime stories so far in 2020
Ravenna man arrested, accused of assaulting and burning woman
RAVENNA — A Ravenna man was sent to jail late January, accused of assaulting and burning a woman on the same day he was convicted of a separate assault on the same victim.
Nigel Kuhl, 31, is charged on a Buffalo County warrant with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic third-degree assault on Jan. 24. He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 30 in Sherman County on the warrant.
Earlier that week, a state probation officer reported to law enforcement that one of her clients was physically assaulted Jan. 24 in the garage at Kuhl’s residence. Kuhl and a woman got into an argument and he allegedly pushed her to the ground, and records indicate Kuhl spat on her.
He then picked up the woman from the ground by both arms and allegedly held her face forward against a multi-fuel garage heater burning her legs. Records indicate the heater burns at 25,000 to 80,000 British thermal units. Btu is the amount of heat required to increase the temperature of a pound of water 1 degree Fahrenheit.
Continue reading the story here.
Five arrested after police find drugs while executing search warrant in Kearney
KEARNEY — A joint investigation involving members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force resulted in the service of two search warrants at 6:59 a.m. the morning of Feb. 5 in Kearney.
Search warrants were served simultaneously at 3707 and 3711 Central Ave. by members of the Kearney Police/Buffalo County Emergency Services Team and Task Force Officers, according to a press release.
Officers located narcotics at each location and made five adult arrests for felony possession of a controlled substance. Additionally, two adults were charged with felony child abuse resulting in the removal and safe placement of those children.
Continue reading the story here.
Former Holdrege business owner gets 2.5 years in prison for federal gun offense
LINCOLN — A former Holdrege businessman was sentenced Friday, Jan. 31 to 2½ years in prison for possessing an unregistered silencer.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice District of Nebraska, Joseph Melton, 31, possessed an unregistered Yankee Hill silencer in 2017. Melton was part-owner of the gun silencer store Leadfoot, LLC at the time.
He pleaded guilty to his charge in November, court records say.
Continue reading the story here.
Ravenna couple accused of witness tampering in son's assault case
RAVENNA — Parents of a Ravenna man charged with assault are accused of tampering with the alleged victim in their son’s case.
Brian, 59, and Julie Kuhl, 55, of rural Ravenna are charged in Buffalo County Court with conspiracy to commit witness tampering, a felony, between April 25 and Feb. 3. They are accused of trying to scare the alleged victim in their son Nigel Kuhl’s case by blaming her for the incidents.
Nigel Kuhl, 31, of Ravenna is accused of assaulting the woman twice in January. He is charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor domestic third-degree assault on Jan. 24.
Continue reading here.
Kearney man charged in Ampride burglary after lottery tickets redeemed
KEARNEY — Lottery tickets reported stolen from a Kearney convenience store burglary have been linked to a Kearney man.
Nathan A. Pohl, 35, is charged in a Buffalo County warrant with felony burglary in the Jan. 17-18 incident at Kearney Liquors Ampride, 1107 Second Ave., after the stolen lottery tickets allegedly were found in his house.
After a report of a burglary at Kearney Liquors Ampride, where a suspect left with an unknown amount of cigarettes and lottery tickets, police seized security video, along with video from neighboring businesses. A black ball hat with white “DC” lettering and handwritten letters also
was left at the scene.
Two of the stolen lottery tickets later were redeemed at another Kearney convenience store.
Continue reading here.
Kearney man, woman accused of selling drugs out of unit at Centennial Park Apartments
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman is accused of distributing methamphetamine near a public park, along with selling drugs with a Kearney man out of her apartment.
Katherina Dydel, 48, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of felony distribution of meth within/near a school zone. The statute includes playgrounds.
Court records show Dydel lives at Centennial Park Apartments, 1000 Fourth Ave., near Centennial Park.
Dydel and Christopher Hines, 42, of Kearney both are charged with felony distribution of meth, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, felony possession of hydrocodone, and possession of marijuana over one ounce but less than one pound and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
Continue reading here.
3 agencies respond to staffer assaults, disturbance at YRTC
KEARNEY — Kearney law enforcement, including a K9 unit, responded to an assault early Friday, Feb. 7 at Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center that sent two staff members to the hospital.
Around 1:46 a.m. a YRTC employee called the Buffalo County 911 communications center reporting two to three staff members were locked in a room, and YRTC juveniles had weapons.
At 2 a.m. KPD officers made a call requesting 20-30 flex cuffs, or plastic handcuffs, be taken to the scene. A YRTC staffer also asked dispatchers to send an ambulance to the scene. Two staff members were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Continue reading here.
Oxford man facing multiple charges for sex crimes, including sex trafficking
BEAVER CITY — An Oxford man has been arraigned on five different charges including sexual assault of a child, child abuse and sex trafficking.
William J. Quinn, 55, made his first appearance in Furnas County Court Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to a Furnas County press release.
Court documents concerning Quinn’s arrest have been sealed by the court.
Continue reading here.
Shelton man charge with arson of North Shelton Zion Lutheran Church
Mathew Poehler, 39, of Shelton was formally charged Feb. 24 in Buffalo County Court with felony second-degree arson of the North Shelton Zion Lutheran Church at 24975 Sioux Road.
He was arrested Friday, Feb. 21 at the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.
Continue reading here.