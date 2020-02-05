KEARNEY — Jaden Longfellow, a 19-year-old political science major at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has announced his bid for the Kearney City Council.
Longfellow hasn’t filed yet with the Buffalo County Election Commissioner, but he is the first challenger to declare his candidacy for one of the three seats that will be up for grabs in November.
“When school is in session, UNK makes up just a little shy of one-fifth of the population of our community. Students can offer quite a different perspective on the town,” Longfellow said. “It is time for our young people and working families to have a seat at the table. We hope to represent the young and working people of our community.”
Longfellow is a 2018 Kearney High School graduate. He’ll be 20 on Feb. 14.
He said he will file as a candidate on Feb. 21 and then formally announce his candidacy at a 5 p.m. campaign launch party that day at the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture, 2010 University Drive, at the west end of the UNK campus.
Three council seats are open in 2020. Council members whose terms are expiring are Mayor Stan Clouse and council members Bruce Lear and Jonathan Nikkila.
Clouse and Nikkila have filed for re-election, but Lear has not filed, according to Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff. Filing deadline for incumbents is Feb. 18 and for challengers it is March 2.
Longfellow said pocketbook issues are important to college students and working families, so affordable housing and better pay for part-time workers will be central themes of his campaign.
Longfellow plans to finalize his campaign committee this weekend. He anticipates some committee members will be political science majors like himself. He said when that group gets together the conversation usually turns to politics. It was during one of those conversations when somebody said Longfellow ought to run for the council. “She joked there was going to be a City Council election. A week later I decided I am going to run.”
He said it’s been difficult convincing some other students that he’s serious about campaigning. “Admittedly, it’s unusual for a 20-year-old to run for office. But a lot of my friends aren’t surprised that I’m going to do something like this.”
In addition to politics, Longfellow said he has an interest in theater. It was one of his activities at KHS, and he’s minoring in the subject at UNK. He was born in Grand Island and moved to Kearney at age 3.
He said he hopes a young perspective will broaden the council’s perception about the city’s needs. He also believes serving on the five-person elected board would add depth to his studies at UNK.
“If I’m elected it would be a really interesting experience. It’s already caught the attention of quite a few of my professors,” he said.