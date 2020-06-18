KEARNEY — It will be a belt-tightener of a year at City Hall, said Director of Finance Wendell Wessels, who is flying somewhat blind as he writes a budget to guide the city of Kearney’s spending in the year after the coronavirus hit.
Having never drafted a budget following a pandemic, Wessels is taking a cautionary approach.
The city’s 2020-21 budget will include a salary freeze and delayed spending for some major projects. Wessels said they won’t loosen the purse strings until city leaders are confident the economy has recovered.
“There are a lot of cities, counties and schools in the same place,” he said, explaining how history is a helpful thing if you’re writing a budget.
For example, the city of Kearney’s 1.5 percent sales tax historically brings in about $12 million annually. It’s a revenue source that builds new streets, buys fire trucks and keeps down property taxes.
For the city of Kearney, sales tax is a workhorse. That’s a historical fact Wessels has counted on in the past as he prepared city budgets — until this year.
In the year of coronavirus, everything is out of whack.
A large slice of the labor pool is unemployed. Until this week, restaurants served only takeout or seated fractions of their capacity. And, when they do go out, a lot of shoppers remain cautious. They’re wearing masks, keeping their distance and being careful how much they spend.
For people in Wessels’ shoes, nothing disrupts the rhythm of a budget like the coronavirus lockdown. Initial proof of that fact arrived with the sales tax collections for March — the month when the virus first hit the city.
At $969,000, the city’s March sales tax revenues were down 9.1 percent.
April collections were $852,000 — down 21.8 percent, solidly reversing the positive trend earlier in the city’s pre-virus collections, which averaged 12 percent better than the prior year.
“We’ll know a heck of a lot more one year from now when we can see how things have unfolded,” Wessels said about the difficulty predicting sales tax revenues for fiscal 2020-21. Lacking reliable numbers, Wessels said the city’s budget will be no frills because there’s no way to be confident about revenue. That’s why a salary freeze is in place and spending on large capital purchases will be delayed.
“The general fund will be impacted the most by the economic downturn. Sales tax is the bread and butter of revenues that support the general fund,” Wessels said.
He said it appears the city will achieve its 2019-20 budget of $85.4 million with a surplus of about $200,000. Sales tax revenues averaged 12 percent better than budget for the first eight months, but dipped to an estimated 10 percent worse than budget after the coronavirus implosion.
The City Council’s reaction to the economic downturn was to shelve three major street projects worth a combined $5.9 million: structural repairs to the Second Avenue overpass, repaving of Avenue N fron 28th to 39th streets, and repaving of six blocks of 31st Street near Dryden Park.
Although the council recently approved raises for some members of the Kearney Police Department, the city’s 2020-21 budget will have no raises for other city staff members.
The 2019-20 personnel budget is $27.2 million. It will be $27.4 million in 2020-21, about $200,000 more than today. The increase comes from the addition of three positions at the airport.
Wessels said the 2020-21 budget has $1.9 million in capital expenditures that are designated as standby purchases. They won’t occur before a minimum of three months into the fiscal year.
“We’re not going to purchase any of those capital items until after Jan. 1,” he said. “It’s very difficult estimating the sales tax revenues. We don’t know how long this (coronavirus effect) is going to last.”
Council members will get their first look at the 2020-21 budget on July 7.
At $99.7 million, it’s the city of Kearney’s largest budget ever. Much of the budget is made up of money that will flow through the city, such as donations to build the $9 million tennis facility planned at University Village or a $16.9 million terminal and T-hangar project at Kearney Regional Airport. Money for the airport is from a federal stimulus grant.
Wessels said he’s hopeful the worst economic effects of the coronavirus have passed and that a rebound already is underway.
“I honestly think April will be the worst month. It was a full month of everything being shut down,” he said, mentioning signs Kearney’s economy again has begun to percolate. “There’s more traffic than there was in April. You’re seeing people at the retail stores and people in line at restaurants.”