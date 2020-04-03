KEARNEY — USA Communications, 920 E. 56th St., has donated $10,000 to the new Kearney Area Employee Relief Fund to help people in crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The KAER is a project of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
Mark S. Liljehorn, USA Communications director of sales and marketing, said, “The pandemic is revealing how linked we are and how much we depend on each other.”
He is encouraging others to contribute if they are able. He may be reached at 308-627-7820.