HOLDREGE — Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett believes Nebraska is in “a really good place” for water resources.
He also knows that Mother Nature provided wet weather the past few years — overdoing it in 2019 — which helped supply water for crops, fill reservoirs and keep Nebraska in compliance with compacts and other interstate agreements.
Fassett said flooding has dominated the dialogue the past year, but DNR will “not get distracted by a couple of wet years because drought will be back.”
He’s seen weather variability since he came to Nebraska in August 2015.
“When I got here I was told, ‘Jeff, the Harlan County Reservoir will never ever fill again,’” Fassett said with a smile. “And here we are.”
It was a big test in 2019 for a project built for flood control after the 1935 Republican River flood.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last month that Fassett, who previously was the Wyoming state engineer, will retire Feb. 28. DNR Assistant Director Jesse Bradley will be interim director.
Republican Basin
Although Fassett discussed several water issues Thursday at the South Central Water Conference in Holdrege, he spent the most time reviewing milestones in Nebraska’s efforts to comply with the 1943 Republican River Compact with Colorado and Kansas.
For years, Kansas claiming Nebraska’s noncompliance kept attorneys for both states busy fighting lawsuits.
“The ability for Nebraska to comply is secure now,” Fassett said, as a result of changes in water management that include streamflow augmentation projects, integrated (groundwater-surface water) management plans, irrigation water conservation and better communication.
He meets almost every month with his Kansas and Colorado counterparts to discuss basin issues. “We are not talking through lawyers anymore,” Fassett said.
Critical steps
Another change in water management across Nebraska came in 2004 with passage of LB962 by the Legislature, he said, because it legally recognized interconnections between surface water and groundwater.
Fassett was introduced Thursday to former state Sen. Ed Schrock of Elm Creek, who championed LB962 through the Unicameral.
“I think we’re on a path forward because of that law,” Fassett said, and it’s “bothersome” to see some interest groups trying to make changes now.
“We have the buy-in of water users,” he added.
The key component ensuring future Republican River Compact compliance is the N-CORPE — Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement — project that repurposed groundwater on a southern Lincoln County farm from irrigation to additional streamflow when needed.
“That project is critical to protect an enormous amount of agricultural production in our state in the Republican Basin,” Fassett said, as an alternative to shutting down irrigation use in dry years.
He added that N-CORPE wells have not be pumped since 2017 because additional water for the river wasn’t needed for compliance the past two years.