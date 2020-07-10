KEARNEY — In coordination with the Kearney-based Platte River Recovery Implementation Program, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans to start a North Platte River “choke point” test flow Monday with releases from an environmental account of water stored in Lake McConaughy.
The plan is to continue releases through July 29.
The area involved is a reach of the North Platte River a few miles on either side of the Highway 83 bridge where encroachment by invasive phragmites significantly has reduced river flow capacity at flood stage, as compared to the late 1990s when Platte Program objectives originally were developed.
The program’s focus is providing water and land resources in the Central Platte River that are habitat for threatened and endangered species — whooping cranes, least terns and piping plovers.
One objective is to have a flow of 3,000 cubic feet per second above the choke point, while keeping the river below flood stage. The current National Weather Service flood stage for the North Platte River at the city of North Platte is 6 feet, or approximately 1,930 cfs.
One test goal is to check the performance of the State Channel Berm, which was rehabilitated in 2018 and designed to redirect high flows on the North Platte River away from residential areas along North River Road.
The other is to collect extensive surface water and groundwater data and make visual observations at different river stages. NWS officials will review the information to determine if the current flood stage should be increased to 6.5 feet, or about 2,770 cfs.
Test planning involved USFWS Environmental Account Manager Tom Econopouly, PRRIP Executive Director Jason Farnsworth, and representatives of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, Nebraska Public Power District, NWS, Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, city of North Platte and Lincoln County Emergency Management.
The partners will monitor weather and water level conditions in and around North Platte to determine if the test flow release plan needs to be changed or terminated. PRRIP has liability insurance in place if there are any test-related damages.
Flows aren’t expected to exceed flood stage at any other gauge on the North Platte or Platte rivers.