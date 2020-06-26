KEARNEY — Vacation Bible school is still on, thanks to the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and First Presbyterian Church.
The churches are embarking on a “Wilderness Escape” with online resources and preplanned activities for participants. Their goal is to help families “trust in God” and cope with the pandemic.
“I really like the (theme) that they had for this year, which is about Moses leading the children out of Egypt and through the wilderness,” said the Rev. Stephanie Swinnea of St. Luke’s Episcopal. “We didn’t know that when we picked that, that we were all going to be in a pandemic wilderness. We all agree this theme is just too good.”
St. Luke’s Episcopal and the Family of Christ Lutheran have held VBS for 20 years with First Presbyterian joining six years ago. The five-day event will start Wednesday with a gathering planned for July 5 if conditions allow. Participants do not have to pay any fees or be church members. People of all ages are invited to participate.
The VBS program is being modified this summer because of the coronavirus.
“‘Wilderness Escape’ is going to be a Facebook format online where people can see a video,” said the Rev. John Gosswein of Family of Christ Lutheran. “Moses and Miriam (actors) will be talking with them, each of the five nights, and invite them into the journey and participating in the music. But there will be an available wilderness kit for the families at home.”
To participate, people can request to join the Wilderness VBS Kearney Facebook page or call First Presbyterian. Activity packets will be available at the churches to pick up at the start of VBS.
Bible stories and lessons will correspond with each activity.
“We’re looking at doing some different kinds of things where the Israelites marked their doors during Passover,” said the Rev. Nancy Tuma of First Presbyterian. “We would like to provide something that they can make a sign they can put on their front door to say, ‘We are a child of God,’ or, ‘We are a part of this Wilderness Experience.’ We’re just going to have them use their creativity.”
The churches hope their VBS program will help strengthen the community.
“It’s nice for us to offer an opportunity to participate for children who maybe aren’t going to Bible school at all this summer,” Swinnea said. “We’re really depending on parents to be part of the game. We’re hoping that this can be something that’s fun for them — not just the little ones.”