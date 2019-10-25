KEARNEY — For the first time, vaping (electronic smoking) devices and cartridges will be accepted at Prescription Take Back Day 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday in the M parking lot of CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.
However, devices containing lithium ion batteries will not be accepted. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, individuals should consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries. Batteries must be removed before devices are turned in.
Many concerns have been raised across the country over illnesses and death caused by vaping. Along with vaping devices, any prescription drug may be returned. No questions will be asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.