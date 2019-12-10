KEARNEY - No serious injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday that left one vehicle on its top.
At 4 p.m. Kearney emergency crews responded to the crash at 21st Street and Sixth Avenue, a residential area. The crash flipped a sports utility vehicle onto its top, while a pickup had front-end damage, but remained upright.
No injuries were reported and no one was transported from the scene. Details of how the crash happened were unavailable.
