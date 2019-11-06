KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced the following streets will be closed at 9 a.m. Saturday for the Veterans Day Parade.
- West 21st Street from Fifth to Third avenues;
- Third Avenue from West 21st to Railroad streets;
- Railroad Street to Central Avenue; and,
- Central Avenue from Railroad Street to Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot.
Staging for the parade will begin at 9 a.m. with the parade beginning at 11 a.m. VFW Post No. 759 is sponsoring the event.
