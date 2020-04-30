KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Veterans of Foreign Wars is accepting entries for its 2020-21 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen youth scholarship competitions.
The Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition, with the theme “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” is open to grades 9-12. Students in grades 6-8 may compete in the Patriot’s Pen competition by answering, “What is Patriotism to Me?”
Student entries, accompanied with a completed entry form, must be submitted to a local participating VFW Post. The deadline for both contests is Oct. 31. For more information, visit vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.