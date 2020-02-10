KEARNEY — Proceeds from a March 15 pancake feed will benefit veteran activities.
“Our primary focus is on our local veterans, the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home residents, and youth patriotic programs and scholarships,” Post Commander Ramon Rivera said. “The VFW funding for these needs comes from our benevolence fund through the sale of Buddy Poppies, donations and profits from events such as this pancake feed.”
The pancake breakfast will feature sausage, eggs and unlimited pancakes and a prize drawing.
The event will be 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the VFW Post No. 759 at 2215 First. Ave. Freewill donations will be accepted.