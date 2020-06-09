KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan has reopened to visitors on a limited basis after a three-month period of limited or no visitation due to COVID-19. Small deliveries such as food and flowers are allowed as well.
Good Samaritan adult patients are allowed visits from one healthy adult. Minor patients may receive visits from up to two parents/guardians.
Patients receiving end-of-life care may be allowed more than one visitor, which will be determined by the patient’s representatives and care team.
However, in the interest of safety, there may be circumstances requiring alterations to the hospital’s guidelines.
All visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival, including temperature checks using a touchless thermometer. They are required to wear masks at all times and are encouraged to bring their own.
Patients and visitors may enter the hospital through the Emergency Room 24 hours a day, and the West Tower entrance, which is open 5 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
The hospital’s dining center remains closed to visitors, but the Subway sandwich shop in the hospital’s West Tower is open for all customers.
The hospital has instituted additional measures to promote social distancing. New signs and furniture placement promote social distancing in larger waiting rooms. Plastic glass partitions have been added in hospital admission bays, the gift shop and coffee cart.
However, smaller waiting rooms, as well as family kitchens and meditation rooms, where separation is a challenge, remain closed. Cleaning protocols are being increased.
“This policy change should assure the community that our hospital is safe,” said Mike Schnieders, president of Good Sam. “A big part of caring for our patients’ minds, bodies and spirits is support from loved ones at their bedside. Having family near sometimes makes all the difference,” he added.