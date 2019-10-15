KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is seeking responsible teenagers to volunteer as elves in the Santa Cottage located in Downtown Kearney: The Bricks this holiday season.
Santa and the elves must be available 4-8 p.m. Thursdays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays during December. The cottage opens Dec. 5.
Elves will have to complete a background check. They will be responsible for assisting families with taking photos using any type of electronic device — digital cameras, smart phones or tablets. Elf costumes will be provided.
Santa prefers his elves sign up to work three or more shifts for consistency and they must work the entire four-hour shift. For more information, contact Kiane Alberts at 308-233-5032 or kalberts@kearneygov.org.
