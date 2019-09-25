MINDEN — A massive flame erupted out of a hole in a ground, roaring like a jet engine.
Dressed in bunker gear, Arlen Thompson approached the fire with each volunteer firefighter. The pair would stop at a distance of eight to 10 feet from the fire, and the volunteer would spray the blaze with a BC fire extinguisher — an extinguisher used for fires that are fueled by liquids, gases and solvents. The flames took on a purple hue before being extinguished.
Firefighters from area departments attended the natural gas fire safety training hosted by Black Hills Energy Tuesday evening at the Kearney County Fairgrounds in Minden.
“We take safety very seriously. This gives the departments a hand-up,” said Melissa Garcia, community affairs manager with Black Hills Energy.
“We work closely with emergency responders at municipal, county and state levels,” said Justin Gould, operations manager for Black Hills Energy. “This training is another way we encourage and develop the close ties and teamwork it takes to successfully manage a natural gas incident.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Black Hills Energy hosts the safety training twice a year in two different communities in the state. This was the first time it had been held in this region, Garcia said.
Thompson is a safety professional with Black Hills Energy in Kansas. He travels to six states to teach the training. Although very few firefighters have seen natural gas fires, it’s important they understand the best ways to contain that type of blaze. During the training, Thompson encourages everyone to get involved and “get on that nozzle.”
“It’s the best experience because it’s under control,” he said.
Although gas fires aren’t a common occurrence, 90 percent to 95 percent occur when damage is done by someone hitting a buried gas line, Thompson said. The training gives firefighters an opportunity to practice techniques to contain and extinguish natural gas fires under controlled circumstances. It also helps firefighters understand the characteristics of natural gas so they are able to better manage a natural gas fire.
Volunteers had the opportunity to practice in four different scenarios including if a car struck a gas meter and caught on fire. As the volunteer firefighters lined up to have their turn at extinguishing the fire, Garcia noted how many are actually employed by Black Hills Energy.
In one exercise, firefighters use fire hoses and chemical extinguishers to put out a controlled natural gas fire fed by a pipe leading under an old automobile. The result simulates the potential outcome when a car strikes a gas meter. Simulated pipeline punctures and other sources of natural gas fires also are created.
“For them it’s personal,” she said. “I have so much respect for the volunteers and fire departments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.